Delhi HC judge-led UAPA tribunal all set to hammer last nail in PFI coffin

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notified the ban on PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the process will be completed with the decision of the UAPA tribunal.As per the process, the MHA notification must reach the tribunal within 30 days to adjudicate whether there is sufficient cause for the move.

After the tribunal gets the details from the Centre, it will ask to showcause within 30 days and subsequently hold an inquiry and decide the matter within six months.

“As in the case of Zakir Naik’s banned Islamic Research Foundation, in which then Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel headed the UAPA tribunal, a sitting Delhi High Court judge would adjudicate the matter,” said Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal.

The notification of MHA stated: “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as ‘unlawful association’.”

“Whereas, the Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette,” it added.

As per the notification, the PFI is was involved in several criminal and terror cases and showed sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country, and with funds and ideological support from outside, it became a major threat to internal security of the country.

“Investigations in various cases have revealed that the PFI and its cadres have been repeatedly engaging in violent and subversive acts. Criminal violent acts carried out by PFI include chopping off limb of a college professor, cold blooded killings of persons associated with organisations espousing other faiths, obtaining explosives to target prominent people and places and destruction of public property,” the notification read.

The ban came after the recent nationwide raids at the premises of PFI members by the National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate.