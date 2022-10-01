Development rides good roads: CM

SHILLONG, Sep 30: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday laid the foundation for the Nongstoin-Maweit Road at a function held at Maweit in West Khasi Hills district.

MLAs Gigur Myrthong and McMillan Byrsat, dignitaries and district administration officials were present on the occasion.

The 23 km road is being taken up under the Meghalaya Integrated Transport funded by the World Bank. The project section starts from the junction of Riangdo-Shillong Road near the bridge over river Nongdein at Nongstoin and ends near the first bridge at Nonghyllam-Maweit Road passing through the villages of Nongpyndeng, Mawlait, Nongthraw, Wahlyndoh, Nongsbah, Mawdong and Miangshang.

The improvement proposals include strengthening and widening the existing single-lane road to an intermediate lane. The tender value invited for this project is more than Rs 98 crore and the stipulated period of its completion is 36 months.

The Chief Minister said the area has been neglected for a very long time and expressed happiness that the government could fulfil the long-pending need of the people of the area. He recalled his visit to the area in 2017 for the ICYM conference and noted that the road had been lying in a dilapidated condition for the last few decades.

“It gives me immense pleasure and a great deal of satisfaction to lay the foundation stone for this very important road,” he said.

Laying emphasis on the need for proper connectivity, he said that good roads lead to development and pave the way for the economic prosperity of the people. “We believe in ensuring good road infrastructure in every part of the state. With proper roads, other developments follow,” he added.

He said also said the government has emphasised connectivity projects and has given maximum investment to improve road infrastructure in West Khasi Hills and the state as a whole.

“Roads worth hundreds of crores are being constructed in the West Khasi Hills region. Many road projects under PMGSY and National Highways neglected for years have been given renewed focus by the government. Maximum sanctions have come through the CRF, RIDF and other state schemes,” he further added.

Sangma acknowledged the work of local MLA Myrthong who has made a concerted effort to pursue the most crucial projects for the benefit of the people of the area.

Taking cognisance of the demands and requirements of the people of the area, the Chief Minister assured to look into the demand for upgrading the Maweit PHC to CHC.

“The government understands that healthcare facilities are the most important infrastructure that the people of Maweit area need after roads. Health has been a major area of focus for the government. We understand that a large population suffer because proper health services are not available, which is compounded by the absence of proper road connectivity. We will expedite the upgrading of the PHC after further discussions with the MLA concerned and the Health Minister,” he said.