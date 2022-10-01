News Capsule

Missing

One Sajal Das of Lower Mawprem has been missing from Garikhana since September 24. As per complaint filed by his wife, Das was last seen on September 25 by his cousin Ranjit Pal and his friend around Iewduh area. Das is approximately 45 years old, has a swarthy complexion, black hair, grey beard and was last seen wearing red t-shirt, a pair of brown trousers and green shoes.

One Tagar Dutta of RR Colony, Rynjah, has been missing since September 23. According to a statement, the missing person has a black complexion, round face, normal built, and was last seen wearing black track suit with white stripes and a pair of slippers.

Competition

The Innerwheel Club of Shillong organised an inter-class drawing competition recently on the theme ‘Peace’ at Laban Bengalee Girls’ Higher Secondary School as part of observance of International Day of Peace. According to a statement, the competition was participated by more than fifty students in the categories of Group A (class VIII to X) and Group B (class V to VII). “The members of the club visited the school to hand over cash prizes to the winners in the two groups,” the statement said, informing that Tilottama Ghosh and Srijoni Sarkar were the winners of Group A and Group B respectively.