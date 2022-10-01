Meghalaya Nuggets

Be responsible in imparting values to society: Pyngrope

SHILLONG, Sep 30: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Charles Pyngrope has exhorted the students to be responsible in imparting values to the society.Addressing a gathering at the three-day ‘Winds of Change’ programme of the TMC Students’ Union in the city on Friday, Pyngrope contended that serving the people means taking the responsibility to ensure justice prevails. Citing Bhutan’s example as a zero-emission state, he stressed on the importance of conserving the environment by the future generations. It may be mentioned that curtain will come down on the three-day event on Saturday, during which the students will get an opportunity to interact with the Leader of the Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma and Opposition Chief Whip George B Lyngdoh. As part of the day two of the event, which was attended by students of St Edmund’s College, Lady Keane College, St Anthony’s College, and Shillong College, various competitions were also organised.

Former MLA blamed for halt in GH road construction

TURA, Sep 30: Residents of Nikwatgre locality in Tura have condemned the alleged opposition by former MLA John Leslee K Sangma to an ongoing construction of a road in the locality, after work on it was halted by the concerned department. “He has said that he did not complain about the construction. But he stated that laying of paver blocks is not required over a recently Cement Concrete (CC) constructed road. We demand that work on it be continued by the department as it has been the long pending demand of the locality,” said Edonath Marak on behalf of other residents. Marak added that the demand for construction of the same locality road was also made while Sangma was the then MLA of the constituency which, however, was neglected and no response was received. Earlier, soon after work on the ongoing road construction was stopped by the concerned department, the former MLA had clarified through a statement that he had made no complaint but merely filed an RTI on the matter, as paver blocks were being laid over a recently CC constructed road.