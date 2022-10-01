SPL champs Mawlai end splendid season with win

SHILLONG, Sep 30: Shillong Premier League 2021-22 champions Mawlai SC ended their already spectacular campaign with a 2-1 victory over Langsning FC before being presented the trophy at the Third Ground, Polo Grounds, on Friday. This was the last match of the season.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh attended the final as chief guest and handed over the trophy to the champions, who had already secured the title on September 9. Lyngdoh also officially declared the season’s league, which commenced on June 15, closed.

Mawlai SC also received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh by representatives of the title sponsors. Also present on the occasion were Shillong Sports Association (SSA) president Eugeneson Lyngdoh and other senior members of the association.

Langsning’s defeat meant they finished third in the standings, with the runners-up slot occupied by Rangdajied United FC, who received Rs 1 lakh from the sponsors.

Earlier, Mawlai piled pressure in the first half and were rewarded in the 32nd minute after captain Brolington Warlarpih delivered a free-kick low that Donlad Diengdoh flicked in.

Just before the break, Fullmoon Mukhim (45’+1) got on the end of a corner kick and headed a powerful ball in to the delight of the Mawlai fans, who thronged the venue, despite heavy rainfall in the first half.

Langsning tried their best to get back into the contest with substitute Arnesius Marwein giving them a flicker of hope after heading home a Kitboklang Pale cross in the 74th minute. However, they were unable find the equaliser as Mawlai emerged victorious.

The match ended an enthralling season of the SPL, after football fans had gone without the local top flight competition for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Shillong Lajong FC (17 points) finished fourth, Nangkiew Irat SC (17) were fifth and Ryntih SC (17) were placed sixth. Malki SC and Mawkhar SC finished at the bottom two, respectively.

There were a total 166 goals scored by 75 different scorers in some notable matches that featured fantastic team and individual performances.