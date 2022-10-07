Idol a wrong word for Goddess Durga

Editor

Thanks to The Shillong Times I am able to enjoy reports of festive Durga Puja events in Shillong. These reports are so well-written that readers like me feel transported – as if we are there in person, experiencing these events. But it saddens me to read the word “idol” applied to Durga and other Gods and Goddesses of the Hindu pantheon – as this term is tied too closely with “idolatry.” If, instead, “icon” were used that would be so much better. Indeed iconography is part and parcel of religious practice, as are the arts. Puritanical people may frown upon both, but spiritual stalwarts have always used them. Not only music but the visual arts too are central to religious practice. If Durga represents shakti or strength, then her immersion is meant to evoke in us India’s national virtue – namely, renunciation. This highest of all virtues possesses the power to quell capitalism without firing a single shot.

But what mars the festivity for me, is the terrible contradiction between the great Goddess Durga – and the plight of young girls and women in India today. Durga is said to reside in all women – especially in the mother. Hence, Hindu homage paid to Durga also extends to a worship of mothers. Our monks worship little girls as expressions of the Great Goddess. Yet in the same country, with a Hindu nationalist government at the helm, young girls and women are tortured on a daily basis – through rapes, sexual assaults, acid attacks, domestic violence, dowry deaths, and murders. Every time a female person – especially a young girl – is thus tormented, we offend and outrage Durga, whose eternal feminine nature is also eternally feminist. We offend Durga when we abort the female fetus with impunity. In today’s India, the Mahisasura (bovine demon) that Durga kills with her trident, should be interpreted as the Indian variant of masculine sadism that commits horrendous crimes against women and girls. It should also be interpreted as the feminine sadism that women inflict upon vulnerable women. Yes, the Indian subcontinent is unique in the patriarchal violence women perpetrate upon each other.

When Durga arrives, She brings not only moral strength (shakti), but also what her children represent – wisdom, success, courage, and auspiciousness. But under India’s current patriarchal conditions, it is possible that Durga refuses to come, despite our acts of worship. To welcome her back, we must reach beyond these wonderful annual Durga Pujas and propitiate her, through respect and non-violence towards women.

Deepa Majumdar.

Via email

The aftermath of celebrations and festivities

Without intending to disrespect any religion or community, we need to be conscious of our actions, which can bear a negative impact on the environment. The streets are filled with garbage with no proper disposal system. Proper segregation of waste is the need of the hour and everyone needs to be aware of this. Festivities happen all through the year and it often leads to accumulation of waste whether bio-degradable or non-biodegradable. There can only be so much regulations and acts passed with safeguards to the environment. Ultimately, it depends on our ‘human behaviour and knowledge’. What we preach, and learn, and what we actually do, do not correlate at all. Planting a tree isn’t enough. Waste management is a crucial need for every town and city. The waste accumulates, and clogs the drains and gutters leading to collection of water on the potholes which is not a favourable sight to anyone. The final destination down the drain are the streams, which then joins the rivers. There is no collection and treatment of liquid waste and also solid waste to a large extent. We recently celebrated Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on the occasion of Gandhiji’s birthday and a few days later, the scenario completely changes and everyone forgets their pledges. Fortunately, mother earth does not bear a grudge. The municipalities need to pull up their socks in this matter

Dorang Dekamra

M Sangma,

Via email

A noisy competition

On October 3 evening I reached home exhausted from work and was welcomed to the beat of drums from the Puja Pandal at Bawri Mansion and to the loud sermon from the Church at Malki. I was amused at times when the drum beats were in rhythm with the hymns blaring from the loudspeakers of the church. I sang along with the hymns tapping my foot in sheer joy when my thought machine suddenly clicked on a switch button and started thinking as to why the church had to have a service this evening being a Monday? I have never heard a sermon on a Monday except on few occasions relating to death or a special service. It totally sounded like a competition as to who was the loudest!

The service, if it was necessary, could have been conducted without the loudspeakers on. The Puja festivities are held only once a year. Why do we want to spoil the tranquility and joy of the same? How would we feel if during Christmas celebrations, the Hindus started playing the drums and singing their bhajans?

The church elders should have given that a thought before having the service. They could have at least done it in a serene manner, which I think has been the norm of a Christian service for ages. I don`t have any grudge against any religion but every religion has to respect the other.

Name withheld on request,

Via email