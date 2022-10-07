To facilitate transfer of vehicles, Centre proposes amendments Bharat series

MoRTH had introduced BH series registration mark vide G.S.R. 594(E) dated August 26, 2021. Over the course of implementation of these rules, several representations have been received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem.

The ministry has proposed new rules with the key features that the transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated.

Moreover, vehicles currently having regular registration mark can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark.

To provide further ease of life to citizens, amendment in rule 48 has been proposed to provide flexibility to submit applications for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work, said the Ministry.

The Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse.

In order to facilitate seamless transfer of vehicles, the Ministry in August 2021 had introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles, “Bharat series (BH-series)”. A vehicle bearing this registration mark does not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.