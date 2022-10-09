Lakeside Life

By Priyan R Naik

By now I was tired of hitting the road. The trip to Cherrapunjee had been picturesque yet mercifully short, but Dawki and Mawlynnong were at a considerable distance apart, with the road partly under construction and the diversions dusty and tiresome. I was in the mood to visit a nearby spot and that too within walking distance from my place of stay.

Fortunately, Ward’s Lake in the middle of Shillong, surrounded by lush gardens with flower beds and cobblestone footpaths with mesmerising fountains was reachable in minutes. There was a symbolic entry fee to the park, I don’t recollect the amount but I do remember they gave me a 50% senior citizen discount (I was carrying the required proof of age), which thrilled me to bits. It was also necessary to discard the ‘plastic’ water bottle that I had in possession, since the lake area is a plastic free zone and this rule is rigidly enforced. This forced me to unnecessarily tank up and finish the water before casting it off into a unique shaped dustbin!

Calm and serene, the ambiance made for a wonderful morning. It was pleasant with the sun sneaking out between the clouds and the warm sunshine only adding to the placid experience. A walk along the cobblestone lined pathway on the periphery of the lake was just the thing to do, but first I wanted to explore the wooden bridge right in the centre of the lake on which a handful of tourists were standing and feeding fish that could be seen swarming all over trying to grab mouthfuls of puffed rice that was being thrown at them(apparently, we all love the forbidden)! Standing at the centre of the bridge got me a panoramic view of the entire lake and the paddle boats passing underneath. Most boats had been captured by romantic couples, with the adventurous ones among them paddling away to the extremities of the horseshoe shaped water body.

There were many interesting sights to behold while walking on the walkway – one of them a foundation stone claiming the grounds and the lake were made by the then Commissioner of Assam, Sir William Ward in the early 1890’s. Then there was a bustling area with the fascination for getting oneself photographed in traditional Khasi warrior attire. A smart young couple dressed in this clothing sat on a bench close by and had a long line of photographers, trying their best shot. I stood in the queue too and got a picture for myself ! Another highlight, much to the delight of the visitors was a flock of geese swimming in the lake and coming ashore from time to time amidst some stunning flowerbeds festooned in a myriad of colours.

A few steps away from the Lake is the Pinewood Hotel. With the only sound, the chirping of birds, this 100- yr-old hotel is the oldest hotel in the state with a heritage structure. There is something so tranquil about this hotel that even stepping into the reception area feels like going back in time. Making my way to the dining hall, I couldn’t resist a cup of ‘Masala Chai’ and sandwiches served in monogrammed crockery with the hotel’s logo prominently displayed in blue. What a perfect day spent, I thought to myself.

Like the Ward’s Lake, Bengaluru’s then commissioner Sir Lewin Bowring built the Ulsoor Lake, sprawled over 50 hectares in the eastern part of the city. Here too, boating is a popular activity but one can also sit back or walk on the lake’s periphery. Due to the diversion of the city’s underground sewage lines into the lake, aeration of wastewater, desilting of the lake bed, restoration of aquatic life and induction of suitable water plants among other restoration efforts are frequently undertaken to maintain the waterbody.

The writer is a Bengaluru based contributor at The Shillong Times .