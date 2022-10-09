Meghalaya suffer defeats in Vinoo Mankad and Women’s U-19 T20

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 8: Meghalaya experienced two defeats in BCCI tournaments today, losing their respective matches in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and Women’s U-19 T20 Trophy.

In the former, Meghalaya were beaten by eight wickets by Goa, while Delhi won the other game by 10 wickets.

In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, a one day tournament for U-19 boys, Goa won the toss and chose to field in the Group C contest in Pune, with Meghalaya posting a total of 180/7 in their 50 overs.

Openers Mrityunjay Bharali (65) and Mrinal Das (53) had a terrific start, putting on 108 for the first wicket, which gave Meghalaya a sure footing. However, the other batters found it tougher going, with only Shavian Blah (36) getting to double figures. His commendable effort saw Meghalaya get to at least 180 and bat their full complement of overs.

However, that target proved to be a little short, as Goa were able to make 181/2 in 33.2 overs.

Bharat Gurung (1/26) and Raghav Magotra (1/44) were the wicket-takers for Meghalaya.

Meghalaya will now have a day’s rest before facing Tripura on Monday. Tripura lost to Rajasthan on Saturday and their first match was washed out.

Women’s U-19 T20

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Delhi girls needed a big win to secure first place in Group B and qualify for the next round and they got just what they wanted.

Meghalaya won the toss and chose to bat first against the group leaders but were skittled by the much stronger opposition for 24 in 12 overs.

Seven Meghalaya batters failed to open their accounts. No Meghlaya player managed to reach the double figures, with 5 being the highest score managed by two batters (N Roy and Dubleen). The highest score in the team’s total, however, was that the 10 extras given by the Delhi bowlers.

Delhi then chased down the target in just 2.3 overs for no loss.

Meghalaya thus ended their Group B campaign in fourth place with two wins to celebrate against the lower positioned Goa and Sikkim.