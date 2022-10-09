OPS slams Stalin govt over poor pay fixation for KG teachers

AIADMK deposed leader and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam has come out strongly against the state government for fixing Rs 5,000 as a monthly salary for ‘special teachers’ in Kindergartens who are appointed on a temporary basis for 11 months.

The DMK Government has announced the appointment of 2,381 ‘special teachers’ for the Kindergarten classes.

The former Chief Minister said that Rs 5,000 a month means Rs 166 a day, which is far less than the minimum wage of Rs 300 fixed by the government. He also said that the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) workers get a daily remuneration of Rs 281 and that this low wages fixed for teachers, who are imparting knowledge and wisdom to children, was totally inadequate and an insult to the society.

Panneerslevam called upon the government to increase the monthly salary to Rs 10,000 and to elevate the post of ‘special teachers’. He also wanted the DMK government to make permanent postings to these teachers instead of highly insecure 11-month temporary postings.

Panneerselvam is in a bitter fight against Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the interim general secretary of the AIADMK and is trying to take up social issues whenever he gets the opportunity.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has announced three public programmes in relation to the golden jubilee celebrations of the party. The public programmes, according to party propaganda secretary, M. Thambi Durai will be held on October 17, 20 and 26. The party interim general secretary Palaniswami will address the public programmes. (IANS)