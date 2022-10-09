Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad, Oct 9:Governors and Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh greeted Muslims on Sunday on occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stated in her message that Prophet Muhammad’s noble teachings of compassion, tolerance, unity, harmony and universal brotherhood may continue to inspire us all in working for the well-being of all. May there be peace and prosperity all around, she said.

“The most venerable Prophet’s mission is fulfilled when we serve our fellowmen with faith, trust, care, kindness and compassion,” the Governor said.

“On this occasion, let us all resolve to promote unity, harmony, peace, universal brotherhood and prosperity in the society,” she added.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan too extended his greetings to the Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh on Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

“The life of the Prophet has been an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood and virtue to mankind. May the birthday of Prophet Mohammad usher in peace and goodwill amongst all,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that all should be inspired by the teachings of Prophet Mohammad, who aimed for the establishment of peace and equality of all human beings. He said more efforts should be made to promote peace and harmony in the country.

On the same occasion, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also greeted Muslims brothers and sisters of Telugu states.

“Love for fellow human beings, responsibility towards society, world peace are the great messages given by Prophet Muhammad to mankind,” he said. (IANS)