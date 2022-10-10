Assam govt enhances grant under DBT scheme for women

Guwahati, Oct 10: The Assam government has enhanced the monthly grant under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, Orunodoi, by Rs 250 from Monday.

“Assam’s largest DBT scheme, scales a step higher! Starting today, October 10, beneficiaries will receive an additional Rs 250 to meet electricity expenses, increasing the monthly amount for each beneficiary to Rs 1250. The government of Assam will disburse Rs 2625 crore on this every year,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

It may be noted that the decision to hike the monthly grant under the DBT scheme was announced in the state budget for 2022-23.

There are about 20 lakh beneficiaries under the Orunodoi scheme with another six lakh beneficiaries to be brought under the ambit of the scheme soon.

The monetary benefit under the Orunodoi scheme is deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries (all women) on the 10th of each month.

A government-funded scheme launched on October 2, 2020 to help economically disadvantaged families amid the pandemic, Orunodoi is one of the main schemes among the 18 flagship schemes of the Assam government which are in operation in the state.

Financial assistance of Rs 830 per month was initially provided which has been enhanced to Rs 1000 per month a year after the launch of the scheme.

The state government had allocated Rs1800 crore to keep the scheme operational for the year 2021-2022.

Women being the primary caretakers of the family are kept as beneficiaries of the scheme.

The monthly financial assistance to the eligible beneficiaries, was provided for purchasing medicine (Rs 400), 4kg pulses (Rs 200), 4kg sugar (Rs 80), fruits and vegetables (Rs 150) during the launch of the scheme two years back..