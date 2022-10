Massive wave of missile attacks reported across Ukraine

Multiple missile strikes targeted Ukrainian cities all across the country on Monday, according to local officials and media, which attributed the attacks to Russia.

This comes two days after a bomb damaged the strategic Crimean bridge, which Moscow called a Ukrainian terrorist attack, reports RT news.

President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the attacks on the capital, Kiev and the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, before urging people to take shelter. Local officials in Lviv, Kharkiv and Odesa also reported that their cities came under fire.

In Kiev, damage from the strikes was reported near the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which is located in the government area of the capital.

City officials halted operations of the metro system, and the stations are now being used as shelters for civilians, RT reported.

The head of Lviv Region, Maksim Kozitsky, reported that elements of the western province’s energy infrastructure came under attack.