World Mental Health Day observed at TISS Guwahati off campus

GUwahati, Oct 10: The 10th of October is observed as World Mental Health Day every year. The theme for this year globally is “Make Mental Health and Wellbeing for all a Global Priority”.

On the occasion, Tata Institute of Social Sciences Guwahati Off-campus organised an interactive Session on the theme “Self Care is Not Selfish: Making our Mental Health a Priority”, according to a Press release.

Dr. Hemendra Ram Phookun , eminent psychiatrist at our campus, retired Head of Department of Psychiatry at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital attended the session. Prof Kalpana Sarathy, Deputy director discussed the theme of the day and emphasised the need to break the silence around these issues of mental health and she stated that there was interest among students to initiate a mental health club . She introduced the distinguished speaker Dr. HR Phookun.

The event organised by TISS Guwahati off campus administration was led by Ms. Gitasri Talukdar, Counsellor, TISS Guwahati Off-campus, who welcomed the gathering .

The session began with some opening remarks by Dr. Phookun and was followed by an interactive session moderated by Dr. Prashant Kesharvani , Centre chair , Centre for undergraduate studies , TISS . It was attended by the faculty and students of TISS Guwahati as well students of Royal Global University, with a total of 74 participants.

The session covered discussions on the need to break the silence and stigma of mental health, the bio-psycho-social aspect of mental wellbeing, the importance of taking care of oneself, and the cruciality of having a “Me Time”. Dr. Phookun included in his speech the reasons as to why Self Care is important and what it involves.

Besides playing a role in physical care, it provides an opportunity for us to truly understand and know oneself, while also taking care of not only self but others, to live rather than just merely exist, and to secure clarity of the mind.