NFR to extend Guwahati-Kolkata train service to Agartala

Guwahati, Oct 10: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the service of Guwahati- Kolkata-Guwahati Express up to Agartala in a bid to improve rail links between the capital of Tripura and the rest of the country.

“Train number 02518/02517 (Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati) Express will be extended up to Agartala with a new train number 02502/02501 (Agartala-Kolkata-Agartala) Express once a week. Both the trains will run up to April 30, 2023,” a statement from NFR issued here on Monday, said.

The inaugural special train of the extension will be flagged off by the President of India from Agartala railway station on October 13, 2022.

The inaugural special train will run via New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, Kishanganj, Katwa and Bandel. It will run with a composition of 14 coaches.

“During its regular run, train number 02502 (Agartala-Kolkata) Express will depart from Agartala at 7:30 pm every Wednesday to reach Kolkata at 3pm on the next day. In the return direction, train number 02501 (Kolkata-Agartala) Express will depart from Kolkata at 9:40pm every Sunday to reach Agartala at 5:15 am on Tuesday,” it stated.

“Existing train number 02518 (Guwahati-Kolkata) Express will depart from Guwahati at 9pm hours every Saturday to reach Kolkata at 3pm on the next day. In the return direction, train number 02517 (Kolkata-Guwahati) Express will depart from Kolkata at 9:40 pm every Thursday to reach Guwahati at 4:15 pm the next day,” it added.