‘Bigger boundaries in Australia will allow bowlers to attack’

Perth, Oct 10: India’s premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels the bigger boundaries in the Australia will give the bowlers liberty to attack unlike smaller Indian grounds where one is forced to employ defensive tactics.

India will be based in Perth for a week before they move to Brisbane for the ICC warm-up games ahead of the World Cup opener against Pakistan in Melbourne on October 23.

Ashwin, who did not bowl in India’s first warm up game against Western Australia on Monday, had also seen the England-Australia game here on Sunday alongside some of this teammates.

“We can get caught up with what happens in T20s and bilaterals back home. Only fair to say that bowlers are getting hit around the park but we also need to understand that boundaries are very close to the 30 yard circle in India.

“When you come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger, gives license to the bowlers to work with. It is also very important to know the lengths you have to bowl so you got to be brave enough to take 50-50 options in these places,” said Ashwin after the game at the WACA ground.

India’s main team landed here well in advance ahead of the ICC event while a second string team is facing South Africa in the ODI series back home.

Ashwin said coming here early was a no-brainer.

“Two weeks to go for the T20 World Cup and it is a marquee event and we are taking it as seriously we can. We are here to acclimatise because we have never been in Australia during this time.

“So it was important that we got here early and got used to the pace and bounce. There are a few guys who are new to the team so it will be a great time for them to acclimatise.” Talking about the warm up game, he said: “Pretty much a game of good cricket and no matter how many times you come to Australia and England, it is very important you put in those miles early on.” (PTI)