India eye series win vs SA

New Delhi, Oct 10: When South Africa last came to New Delhi for the T20I series opener in June, they were greeted by an intense heatwave where the temperature breached 45 degrees mark on certain days. Cut to October now, and the Proteas will be back in New Delhi to play the ODI series decider against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

But this time, instead of scorching heat, it will be the rain threat which will be looming over the series decider, apart from the possibility of a truncated match. India’s national capital has recording 121.7 mm of rain in first ten days of the current month, resulting in water-logged roads and traffic thrown into chaos.

Though the weather forecast shows less of scattered rain and more of sunshine on Tuesday, with the ground covered due to heavy rain in last 72 hours, one can expect a pitch which will have some moisture around and assist the fast bowlers.

India’s emphatic seven-wicket victory over South Africa in Ranchi has set the stage for a winner-takes-it-all clash in New Delhi.

For India, a victory on New Delhi’s return to hosting an ODI match after three years, will continue their winning juggernaut in the format which began after coincidentally losing a three-match series in South Africa earlier this year.

The ODIs against South Africa have been a reminder of the quality and depth of white-ball players in India though captain Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill haven’t produced substantial contributions yet.

If Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur shined bright in Lucknow despite the narrow nine-run loss, then it was Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj’s turn to power India to a series-levelling win.

Iyer, in particular, has been making some serious noise through his form in ODIs this year making 458 runs in nine innings at an average of 57.25.

With the ball, India corrected their mistakes from Lucknow by stifling the South African run-flow in the back end of the innings. Siraj executed his slower balls to perfection.

South Africa, on the other hand, badly need a win on Tuesday to put themselves back on track for direct qualification for next year’s ODI World Cup. (IANS)