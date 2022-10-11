How To Effectively Promote Your Mobile App In India

Once you have developed a mobile app or had someone develop it for you, the next step is to promote the app. Promoting a mobile app has become difficult in the past few years as the market became increasingly saturated with mobile apps. Those days are long past when people used to search for a specific app or a specific functionality in an app. Nowadays, you have to promote your app to your target audience and gain their attention so that they will download your app.

The question that arises after this is what is the most effective way to promote an app? Well, the answer to that question is that there is no single way to promote a mobile app. One has to utilize multiple strategies and tactics in order to promote the app in front of the right audience. It is not necessary that you will have to utilize all the tactics or strategies. Sometimes even a single tactic can work for you and you will be able to promote your app in front of your target.

In India, app developers and startup owners are facing difficulties in promoting their apps in front of the target audience and for this reason, we will be discussing some of the ways using which you can promote your app effectively in India:

Create A Dedicated App Website

This is a unique way to promote your app. You can develop a standalone dedicated website for your apps like Scrabble Word Finder that will promote and highlight only the features of your app and nothing else. The website shouldn’t be too complex or anything, it should only show the features of your app and highlight the features that make your app distinct from other apps. It will give potential customers a quick overview of your mobile and eliminate disruptions.

There are already examples of app websites available. You can get an idea from Snapchat’s or Tinder’s websites how these one-two page websites are showcasing the features along with the option to download the app from Play Store/App Store.

Use Social Media

Social media has become such a powerful marketing tool that it can be used to promote and advertise almost everything. The role of social media in the promotion of mobile apps and games like Words With Friends is invaluable. Whether you have developed a mobile app or a mobile game, you can use social media to draw attention to your app.

You can create accounts for your app on different social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, etc where you promote nothing but the content of your app. Once you are able to gain an audience on social handles, you can use those accounts to announce giveaways, lucky draws, and discounts that will further help in promoting your app.

App Store Optimization

For some people doing nothing else but app store optimization helps in the promotion of their app. The ranking system on Google Play Store or App Store is similar to search engines and you can use specific keywords to improve the ranking of your app in app stores. App titles, app descriptions, app icons, and app screenshots play an important role in app optimization.

Make sure that the keyword that you are targeting is mentioned heavily in your app description and that the description clearly mentions the features of your app. Along with this, the App icon should be visually attractive and eye-catching so that users make their minds download the app just by seeing the app icon. Not to forget, app screenshots are very essential and the first 3-4 screenshots should uniquely market your app.

Email Marketing

Even in the age of social media, email marketing still remains a powerful way to promote your business, app, or product to a huge audience. You can start preparing an email list that contains emails of your target audience from social media. You can then use emails, whether it is a newsletter or an email regarding new updates & features to promote your app. You can add the link to download your app at the footer of the email so that interested users can directly download the app.

Use Third-Party App Stores

As Google Play Store and Apple App Store already contain millions of apps and it has become difficult to gain the attention of users on these app stores but remember that there are multiple other app stores available. Apart from these official app stores, you can take the help of third-party apps and upload your apps to these app stores to get your app noticed. Instead of using a single channel to promote your product, you can use multiple channels, and in this case, you can use multiple app stores to promote your app.