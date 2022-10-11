Metaverse Is It The Future Of The Internet And Connectivity

In the past few years, metaverse has become a trending topic of all discussions and avoiding it has become almost impossible. Neal Stephenson, a sci-fi author, first coined the term in his novel that he wrote in 1992. What was created back in 1992 has now become a vision for us in the present life. The hype for metaverse is high and if metaverse lives up to the hype, we will soon be living our digital lives in it.

Connectivity Between Physical And Digital Lives

Metaverse extends our physical lives and digital lives and connects them. What exactly is metaverse, and what gives it the power to create this connectivity? In simple terms, the metaverse is a 3D virtual space. To utilize its whole experience, one can use virtual reality goggles, and a good internet connection which can be checked on Speed Test , is a must too. . It is a space where one can attend conferences and concerts just like in the physical space. The only difference is that it will take place in a digital space.

Additionally, one can salsa shop from different virtual spaces in the metaverse. For instance, a food order virtual McDonald’s opens the door to get it delivered in your home located in the physical space. Similarly, many more stores like Airtel and Nike will be present in the metaverse. It works like magic, and it is right to say that the metaverse is the future of the internet and creativity.

The Vision Of Facebook

We all know that Facebook has recently rebranded itself as Meta. This alone sheds light on the company’s seriousness in working towards the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Meta, wants billions of people to use their metaverse space to play, live, and work. He aims to achieve his goal and vision of the metaverse by 2030. If the development of the metaverse continues at the current pace, achieving its vision by 2030 will not be a problem.

Even though Meta is proactively working towards the metaverse, it needs to be noted that in no way it will serve as the center of this new universe. It is because collaboration between multiple companies is required to create this new world. Many companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Google, and Tencent also work for the metaverse. Similarly, not one technology but many technologies will have to enable the working of the metaverse.

Where Are We Heading?

Meta picks the early momentum of the metaverse. However, it will not be long before other companies pick the same momentum and work towards it. Also, we have a vague idea of what we can expect from a multiverse, but it in no way means that our current imagination will limit the development of metaverse. It is difficult to describe what the end product of the metaverse might look like.

The metaverse will surely establish itself as a virtual parallel plan of our existence. It will control not only our digital existence but also our physical existence too. Previously, the internet used to deal with only static information. However, with the metaverse in the picture now, the internet is evolving to give its users an interactive and life experience.

Also, if the metaverse keeps evolving, we will need much more than simple virtual reality goggles to access it. We might need technology and gadgets like holographic displays, devices to capture electrical signals, and ultrasonic force-field generators. We do not yet know how the 3D internet will revolutionize itself to reach new heights, but we know that it will be interesting to see that.

The Difference Between Current Platforms And Metaverse

Currently, there are platforms like Fortnite Creative and Roblox where millions of people live their interconnected digital life. It supports features of the metaverse like virtual goods, communications, and virtual identity. However, what makes these platforms different from the metaverse currently in development is that these platforms are mostly used during leisure time. However, when the metaverse evolves, it will play a significant part in our lives and will be much more than a way of passing the time.

A Fear Of Dystopia

Metaverse will create a digital universe where most of the emotions and lives will be loved in a virtual world instead of the real world. It gives rise to the fear of dystopia for all the right reasons. However, it is too soon to fear it as we do not know to what extent the metaverse will control our life but we know for sure that it will definitely play an essential role in our life. The real question is how important metaverse will be for us in the future.