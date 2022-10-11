President to inaugurate supercomputer, R&D facility at IIT-G

Guwahati, Oct 11: President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) during her tour of Assam on Thursday.

During her visit, Murmu will inaugurate ‘Param Kamrupa’, a supercomputer facility and a research and development facility – a high power active and passive component laboratory of SAMEER (Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research) at IIT-G.

The President will be accompanied by Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Assam health, science, technology and information technology minister Keshab Mahanta along with other dignitaries.

“It is our honour and pleasure to welcome the President of India on her maiden visit to our campus. We are delighted that the President will inaugurate the Param Kamrupa, a one-of-its-kind supercomputer in the Northeast region, under the National Supercomputing Mission,” IIT-G director T.G. Sitharam said.

“I look forward to showcasing IIT-G’s work for the benefit of the Northeast region and its impact on the region,” Sitharam said.

The event at IIT-G will also include the virtual inauguration of the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital and a foundation stone laying ceremony for the Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) by Murmu.