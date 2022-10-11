Group condemns appointment of members to Village Court by GHADC

Tura, Oct 10: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) on Monday, condemned the recent appointment of members to the Simsanggre Village Court from a single village by the GHADC, an issue which was earlier raised and opposed by altogether 36 nokmas from various a’kings under East Garo Hills.

According to the complaint submitted earlier to the GHADC CEM on Friday by the nokmas, the members appointed to the Simsanggre Village Court by the authorities all belong to one village- Rongbing Boldak. The 36 nokmas who were allegedly neither consulted nor informed had sought the dissolution of the village court as well as its reconstitution with all concerned involved.

Echoing the demands of the nokmas, the AOSW while condemning the irregular move by the GHADC, demanded that the earlier appointment be scrapped and that the appointments be made following proper procedures with the involvement and consent of all 36 nokmas, who were allegedly left out.