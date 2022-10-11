Tripura defeat Meghalaya by 8 wickets

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 10: Meghalaya handed an 8-wicket defeat by Tripura in their third Vinoo Mankad Trophy Group C match in Pune, on Monday.

After winning the toss, Meghalaya chose to bat first but struggled from the outset before being bundled for 78 in 23.5 overs.

Mrinal Das top-scored with 22 at the top of the order, while number three batter Ayushman Das contributed 10 runs.

In the chase, Tripura had little difficulty, chasing down the target in 13.3 overs despite Raghav Magotra claiming 2/30 for Meghalaya.

Meghalaya’s next match will be against Vidarbha on Wednesday.