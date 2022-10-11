Union Berlin hold Bundesliga top spot

BERLIN, Oct 10: Union Berlin defender Paul Jaeckel’s late goal was enough for the capital club to lead the Bundesliga for the fourth consecutive weekend with a 1-0 “dirty win” at Stuttgart on Sunday.

Niko Gießelmann delivered a corner that Jaeckel headed in off the left post in the 77th to win a game of attrition with few highlights.

Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos struck the post in response, before the home team had forward Serhou Guirassy sent off with his second yellow for a challenge on Morten Thorsby.

Union moved two points above Freiburg after nine rounds, and four points clear of 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Gladbach win derby

Borussia Mönchengladbach ended its run of three consecutive Rhine derby defeats with a 5-2 victory over 10-man Cologne.

The game was effectively decided at the end of the first half when Cologne midfielder Florian Kainz was sent off for a second yellow card.

Ramy Bensebaini scored twice and Marcus Thurman completed the scoring in injury time. (AP)