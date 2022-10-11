First-ever FIDE Rated chess tourney conducted in Tura

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Oct 10: The First ever FIDE Rated Chess Tournament for players of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh under the aegis of FIDE World Chess Federation concluded on Saturday at SMELC Building, Dakopgre, Tura. The tournament, organised by the Garo Hills Chess Association (GHCA) in collaboration with the District Administration, West Garo Hills, District Sports Office, Tura and Meghalaya Chess Association, Shillong, was conducted from October 3 to October 8.

After a week-long play of classical chess where players get at least 1 and half an hours per person to make their moves, and following the Swiss League system of 9 rounds, Hage Lassa Nado ranked first in the open category followed by Dupit Tabu and Barbith Sangma in second and third place respectively.

The weeklong FIDE Rated Chess Tournament was conducted by International Arbiter Th Biju Singh, International Arbiter Arun Singh, International Arbiter Taba Anam, Senior National Arbiter Ravi Kant Tiwari and Senior National Arbiter Amar Bhandari who also completed his 3rd Norm and is now a FIDE Arbiter.

The Project Director, DRDA and Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Dolrich B G Momin while gracing the occasion as chief guest on the concluding day of the event, congratulated the association for organising the tournament.

In a remarkable achievement, he further said that the district with the initiative of the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe has created a Chess Arena in DC Park, Tura.

Sharing his personal experiences as an ardent chess lover, he said that he had learnt a lot from the game and encouraged others to give their best. He also assured all possible help to the GHCA for organising more such tournaments in the future adding that the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma has also extended his consent and financial support for the same.

TH Biju Singh, the International Arbiter and Chief Arbiter of the FIDE Rated Tournament said that the total number of participants was 102 players from Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh including 26 rated players and some players from Garo Hills. The categories in the tournament for the players were Under 12 and Under 16 for both male and female players, veteran and an open category.

The winners of the Under 12 male category were Baiyangsrang M Sangma (1st place), Saldo Angku M Sangma (2nd), and Nikman G Momin (3rd). The Under -16 male category winners were Anubhav Sharma (1st), Arano Rrikrim G Momin (2nd), and Chuesa Sangma (3rd). The winners of the Under 12 female category included Cheaha Nikgame G Momin (1st), Amaziah Gapesa Ch Marak (2nd) and Veronia Severa S Sangma (3rd) while in the Under 16 category female, the winner was Amamya Cherikra K Sangma (1st) while a special prize was awarded to Joana John Marak.

Jigo Josam was adjudged best veteran, Salchi Sangma the best woman player while Princestar Sangma the best unrated player. Rijied Katrai was adjudged the best player from Khasi hills, Silseng Marak from Garo Hills, Gautom Rabha from Jaintia Hills, and Tachung Dupit from Arunachal Pradesh.