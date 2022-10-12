India suffer 0-8 loss to USA

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11: India were overwhelmed by a formidable USA in their opening match of the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup as they suffered a 0-8 thrashing in a lop-sided Group A match here on Tuesday.

Reality bit the Indian team as it was toyed by a far more technically superior USA who were 4-0 up by the half-hour mark and 5-0 ahead at half time.

USA pumped in three more goals in the second session to hand a humiliating defeat on the Indians before a sizeable home crowd at the Kalinga Stadium.

Melina Rebimbas scored a brace (9th and 31st minute) while Charlotte Kohler (15th), Onyeka Gamero (23rd), Gisele Thompson (39th), Ella Emri (51st), Taylor Suarez (59th) and captain Mia Bhuta (62nd) struck a goal each for the Concacaf champions.

India head coach Thomas Dennerby had said before the match that her side would be difficult to score against, having prepared well since February but his players completely were completely clueless and lost the plot on the day. The country’s first match in a women’s world cup turned out to be a nightmare.

Debutants India, who made it to the age-group showpiece on the basis of being the hosts, were simply run over by USA, who were runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2008 but has not gone past the group stage in three other appearances since then.

The porous Indian defence, including captain Astam Oraon at the left wing back position, leaked goal after goal while the home side could not even stitch even a proper goal-bound move. The Americans had more than 70 per cent ball possession in the first half.

Dennerby made use of the full quota of five substitutes but India could have just two shots in the whole match with none on target.

The heavy defeat would put India in a difficult position to qualify for the quarterfinals with two matches left in the group stage — against Morocco (October 14) and title contender Brazil (October 17).

Meanwhile, title contenders Brazil began their FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup campaign on a winning note with a 1-0 victory over debutants Morocco in a Group A match here on Tuesday.

Striker Jhonson scored the all-important goal in the fifth minute of the match as the South American champions collected three points to put themselves in position to reach the quarterfinals.

Morroco, one of the three representatives from Africa, had a good chance to score very early in the match but after that it was Brazil who dominated the match with 65 per cent ball possession.

Brazil had 17 shots at Morocco goal as against four of the African side. Brazil could have won by a big margin but their forwards missed a lot of easy chances while Morocco also defended well.

In a Group B match in Margao, Chile beat New Zealand 3-1.

Also, Germany beat Nigeria 2-1. (PTI)