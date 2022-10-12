M’laya eves lose to Hyderabad by 28 runs

SHILLONG, Oct 11: Meghalaya suffered a 28-run loss to Hyderabad in their start to the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Bangalore, on Tuesday.

Earlier, Meghalaya won the toss and fielded first, restricting their opponents to 92/7. Bad weather reduced the match to 17 overs a side.

Meghalaya skipper Debasmita Dutta claimed figures of 2/22, while Riticia Nongbet (1/11), Sejal Raut (1/11) and Ajima Sangma (1/16) took a wicket apiece.

Chasing, Meghalaya got off to a shaky start, losing two wickets in the first two overs but Vaincy Chaudhary (20) and Anita Lodhi (11) helped the team fight back with a 27-run third wicket partnership. However, the team could not keep up with the run rate required and finished short of the target.