M’laya eves lose to Hyderabad by 28 runs

Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 11: Meghalaya suffered a 28-run loss to Hyderabad in their start to the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Bangalore, on Tuesday.
Earlier, Meghalaya won the toss and fielded first, restricting their opponents to 92/7. Bad weather reduced the match to 17 overs a side.
Meghalaya skipper Debasmita Dutta claimed figures of 2/22, while Riticia Nongbet (1/11), Sejal Raut (1/11) and Ajima Sangma (1/16) took a wicket apiece.
Chasing, Meghalaya got off to a shaky start, losing two wickets in the first two overs but Vaincy Chaudhary (20) and Anita Lodhi (11) helped the team fight back with a 27-run third wicket partnership. However, the team could not keep up with the run rate required and finished short of the target.

