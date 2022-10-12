Rain aggravates Assam flood situation; 5 districts hit

Guwahati, Oct 12: Incessant rain has aggravated the flood situation in Assam with the third wave of the deluge submerging areas in five districts – Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Nagaon.

The flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday evening stated that owing to incessant rain in the state and in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, the third wave of flood has hit the state since October 7, 2022.

“A population of 69,750 in 110 villages across 11 revenue circles in five districts have been affected by floodwaters in the past 24 hours. Crop area of 3021.40 hectares has been inundated in the past 24 hours,” the report by ASDMA said.

In terms of population affected in the past 24 hours, Dhemaji district remains the worst hit with 38,774 people affected while 27,119 people remain affected in Lakhimpur district.

According to the CWC bulletin, the water level of the Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat (in Jorhat district) was recorded to be above danger level on Wednesday morning.

However, no loss of human life has been reported during the third wave of flood, it said.

During the past 24 hours, 22 relief distribution centres have been made functional to provide relief material to the affected people in the five affected districts.

“The situation emerging due to incessant rain in the state is under close watch. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority, along with all the stakeholders, has ramped up the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts,” it said.

Going by the weather report, it is unlikely that the flood situation could improve in the next 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here on Wednesday evening predicted moderate rain at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The RMC also warned of the probability of heavy rain occurring at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the next 24 hours.