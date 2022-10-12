Company assures completion of NGH road project by May 15 next

Tura, Oct 12: Giving hope to the people of North Garo Hills in particular and the entire Garo Hills region in general, the pending construction of the Damra-Mendi-Resu-Bajengdoba is set to see its completion by May 15 next year.

The assurance to complete the long pending road project was given on Wednesday, by the company tasked with the construction- Badri Rai and Company, in a meeting held between the District Administration and leaders of various local organizations including the GSMC, AAYF, ADE, ASWA, GSU, AYWO, FAF, AHAM along with locality leaders. Earlier, the organizations had submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner resulting in the meeting on Wednesday.

While company officials assured the gathering that the road construction would be completed within the given deadline, the organizations gave a stern warning that a district wide agitation would be organized if it felt to keep its assurance.

It may be mentioned that due to the slow progress of work on the project, commuters on the road especially, school going children have been facing immense problems, both in the rainy season and in winter, due to the accumulation of dust and mud. Several complaints were raised by separate groups and organizations in the past, over the slow progress of construction.