Assam flood situation remains grim; 9 districts affected

Guwahati, Oct 13: The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim with 20 revenue circles in nine districts, including one in Kamrup Metro, affected by the third wave of the deluge, the bulletin of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated on Thursday evening.

The number of affected villages in Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Majuli and Nagaon districts has risen to 199.

On the other hand, urban floods were reported from Dispur revenue circle in Kamrup Metro district, affecting localities such as Hatigaon, Keraikuchi and Rukminigaon.

Waterlogging was also reported in certain areas of Guwahati on Thursday.

The flood report had on Wednesday stated that the third wave of flood this year hit the state on October 7, 2022 with incessant rain in the state and in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, primarily triggering the deluge.

“A population of 50,836 in Lakhimpur (37057 affected villagers), Dhemaji (9922 people) and Dibrugarh (3857) have been affected by floodwaters in the past 24 hours. Crop area of 3782.18 hectares has been inundated in seven districts during the past 24 hours,” the report by ASDMA said.

According to the CWC bulletin, the water level of the Brahmaputra river at Tezpur and at Nimatighat (in Jorhat district) was recorded to be above danger level on Thursday morning.

No loss of human life, however, has been reported during the third wave of flood so far, the bulletin said.

The situation emerging due to incessant rain in the state is under close watch, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority claims with the authority, along with all the stakeholders, ramping up response and recovery services in severely affected districts.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here on Thursday evening predicted moderate rain at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura in the next 24 hours.

The RMC also warned of the likelihood of heavy rain occurring at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya in the next 24 hours.