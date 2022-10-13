DBC holds lecture on ‘Investment’ as part of investor week celebration

Tura, Oct 13: The Don Bosco College in Tura on Thursday organized a lecture on ‘Investment: Pros and Cons’ for the students of the Commerce Stream, as part of its observation of the World Investor Week, 2022.

The lecture was delivered by Prof. K.C. Biswal, Head of the Department of Management, North Eastern Hill University, Tura campus who was appointed by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) as the resource person. The lecture raised awareness about the significance of investor education and protection and highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by securities market regulator.

It may be recalled that Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been participating and celebrating World Investor Week throughout India under the aegis of IOSCO since 2017. SEBI is the national coordinator for India and various investor education and awareness activities. The investor programme conducted during World Investor Week 2022 was held in collaboration with Stock Exchanges, Depositories and AMFI. The programme on Thursday was one of its kinds of lectures organized all over the country.