FKJGP Phulbari Circle office bearers elected

Tura, Oct 13: The new office bearers of the Phulbari circle of the FKJGP were elected recently in a meeting and approved by its parent body in Tura.

The federation elected Shylert D Shira as President, Evergrace M Sangma as Vice President, Jubith R Marak as General Secretary, Salchang R Marak as Assistant Secretary, Krenish Ch Marak as Additional Secretary, Checheng K Sangma as RTI Secretary, Jansley N Sangma as Environment Secretary, Tengrak marak as Education Secretary, Rithu A Sangma as Sports Secretary and Pand S Sangma as Publicity Secretary besides 9 other executive members.