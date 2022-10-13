Vidarbha beat Meghalaya by 7 wickets

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 12: Meghalaya lost to Vidarbha by seven wickets in their Vinoo Mankad Trophy Group C match in Pune, on Wednesday.

Rain delayed the start of the U-19 match but when the weather improved, Meghalaya were made to bat first by Vidarbha.

Opener Mrinal Das’ score of 13 proved to be the highest as Meghalaya were reduced to just 30/9 before Raghav Magotra (17 not out) and Gavineal Marpna (13) took the team to 57 all out.

The bowlers did not have much to defend but that did not stop Bosrang R Marak (2/5) from taking two of the wickets to fall, while Magotra (1/19) claimed the other.

Vidarbha, however, eased to victory in 7.5 overs and Meghalaya will next face Rajasthan on Thursday.