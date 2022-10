By Our Reporter

Shillong, Oct 12: Meghalaya lost a rain-affected game by just 14 runs to Tripura in Group A of the the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in Bangalore today.

Tripura posted 146/4 in their 20 overs before Meghalaya scored 43/2 in 9 overs when bad weather set in, leaving the latter 14 runs short under VJD Method.

Tripura were made to bat first and posted 146/4 in 20 overs.

Chasing, Lodhi struck 21 not out, while Vaincy Chaudhary made 16 from 19 balls.