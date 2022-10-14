Bee keeping training concludes

Tura, Oct 14: The five-day bee keeping training programme concluded today with the distribution of bee-keeping equipment at Chigitchakgre village under Gambegre C & RD Block, West Garo Hills District. The program was organized by the District Commerce and Industries Centre (DCIC), Tura in collaboration with North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus funded by NIBSM, Raipur Chattisgarh. The project is supported by Scheme for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) under MSME for five Years.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief Guest, Pro-Vice Chancellor, NEHU, Tura Campus Professor Sujata Gurudev said she was deeply overwhelmed and appreciated the initiative of the Nokma of Chigitchakgre village and the residents for their decision to rear bees in each and every household.

Stating that Garo Hills honey is one of the finest quality, she said that this would provide ample opportunity for earning income and also increase the economic status of the people of the area. She further informed that NEHU would adopt the village and ensur support and financial assistance whatever possible to make it a bee village and a tourist destination in future.