President inaugurates multiple projects of Centre, state govt

Guwahati, Oct 14: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday virtually inaugurated multiple projects of the Centre and the Assam government, including 3000 model anganwadi centres, and laying the foundation of 100 model secondary schools in tea garden areas of the state.

Attending a programme here on the concluding day of her two-day tour to the city, Murmu also flagged off the extended run of a passenger train on the Guwahati-Lumding route to Shokhuvi in Nagaland and Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

The President also inaugurated the railhead depot of Indian Oil Corporation at Moinarbond, Silchar and two highway projects and a modern cargo-cum-coaching terminal here.

In her address, she wished for the success of the projects related to health, education, railways, road construction, petroleum and women empowerment that were virtually launched from here.

“Successful implementation of these schemes will provide new opportunities for business and employment, increase transportation facilities and strengthen the economy in the Northeastern region including Assam,” she said.

“Infrastructure is the basis of development of any state. The Northeast, along with Assam, is the epicentre of India’s Act East Policy. The central government is paying special attention to infrastructure and connectivity in this region. The development of Assam can be the engine of development for the entire Northeastern region,” Murmu said.

Terming the Northeast a region rich in natural resources, she said “Assam contributes 13 percent of India’s total crude oil production and 15 percent of India’s total natural gas production comes from the region. The state-of-the-art depot at Moinarband inaugurated today, will help in meeting the petroleum products requirements of the entire Barak Valley as well as of Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram.”

The President further expressed optimism on the special emphasis laid by the Centre on road and railway connectivity in all the North Eastern states.

“The projects related to road and railways will increase tourism opportunities apart from enhancing trade and transportation in the region,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the ceremony at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here on Friday a momentous occasion in the state’s journey towards inclusive growth and development.

Terming the tea tribes an integral part of the state’s identity, Sarma lauded them for enriching the Assamese culture through their assimilation into the fold of the greater Assamese society.

Stressing on the need for their socio-economic uplift, the chief minister further spoke on the series of measures taken by the state government in this regard.

“Twenty seven seats in the nine medical colleges of the state have been reserved for candidates belonging to the tea tribe communities,” the chief minister said, adding that there are plans in place for a high school for every four tea gardens and a graduation college for every 15 tea gardens.

IANS