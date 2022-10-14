Under duress, govt scraps Gaming Act

SHILLONG, Oct 13: Succumbing to pressure from all quarters, the state government on Thursday announced repeal of the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021.

The announcement was made by Taxation and Law Minister James PK Sangma.

He recalled that the Department of Taxation had introduced the Gaming Act under his guidance last year with the aim of boosting tourism, revenue generation and employment for the people of the state.

The new Act replaced the Meghalaya Prevention of Gambling Act, 1970 that was declared as null and void.

“This Act would legalise and regulate gaming in Meghalaya. Till that extent, introducing casinos — meant for tourists only — was considered as well,” Sangma said.

“Over the months that followed, there were concerns expressed from parts of the society with regards to the scope and impact of the Act. I met with stakeholders that included religious organisations, non-governmental organisations, civil society representations, Dorbar Shnongs, autonomous and local governance bodies and youth organisations. During this process, I tried to understand the concerns of the public and the impact that the Act could have further on,” Sangma said.

He pointed out that following the meetings and deliberations, it became clear that it would be in the best interest of the state to completely scrap the Act, given that there could be untoward implications.

“Therefore, it will be my earnest endeavour to see that the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021, will be repealed,” he said.

The minister thanked everyone who came forward to aid, advice and provide feedback to the government on the Act. “The citizenry are the keystone of any democracy and it only strengthens our commitment to better governance when the collective conscience is addressed,” he added.

The state government had, in March, issued licences to set up three casinos leading to widespread protests and agitations by various organisations including the Joint Action Committee Against Casino (JACAC), the Khasi Jaintia Christian Leaders Forum (KJCLF), the Meghalaya United Christian Forum and various pressure groups.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had stated during last month’s Assembly session that the state government would re-examine the decision to open casinos in the state. He had asserted that no fresh licence would be issued and the three licences issued in March would expire on September 29. However, he had categorically refused to scrap the Gaming Act.

A few days later, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had also ruled out the repeal of the Act, asserting that it was required to regulate gaming activities.

Victory of the people: Trinamool Congress

Just hours after the announcement by James Sangma, a jubilant Meghalaya Trinamool Congress president Charles Pyngrope termed it as a “victory of the people”. “It is not a victory or loss for the TMC. We had only made it known to the people of the state that we are against it, so it is a victory of the people,” Pyngrope said, while adding that if the government has decided to do away with Act then obviously that must have come after due consideration.

“The people of the state will not accept everything. Therefore, any action without taking the sentiments of the people into consideration will be detrimental,” he pointed out.

Asked if the Act was scrapped in view of the upcoming elections, he said, “People know the intentions of this government that is why they want to see a change.”

East Shillong legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh lauded the MDA Government for its “bold” decision to repeal the Act.

Asserting that the government has taken the right decision, she said, “Taxation Minister James PK Sangma has listened to the voice of the people.”

As per her understanding, the government has to bring an ordinance on the matter otherwise they will have to convene a special session of the Assembly.