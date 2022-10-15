3 arrested, arms and ammunition recovered

Tura, Oct 15: Acting on a top-off West Garo Hills (WGH) police launched a counter-insurgency operation at around 8 pm yesterday at Nikikona village under Phulbari Police Station in West Garo Hills by a team from Phulbari Police Station.

The police team recovered, seized following items during the operation: one pistol, one magazine, three rounds of live ammunition, one motorcycle with registration number ML08G 4295, one scooty sans registration number, two mobile phones and two SIM cards.

The WGH Superintendent Police (SP) informed that three persons were arrested during the operation – Silman R. Marak (30), S/o Ranjit M. Sangma, R/o Komilapara, PO – Garobadha, West Garo Hills, Elias Alom (24), S/o Torifullah Dewani, R/o Babupara, PO – New Bhaitbari, West Garo Hills and Nur Hussain (22), S/o Aziar Rahman, R/o Gomaijhora Sialkandi, PO – Gomaijhora, West Garo Hills.

A case has been case registered for further investigation.