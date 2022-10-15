Justice Banerjee bats for basic facilities, good infra in Shillong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 14: Chief Justice of High Court of Meghalaya Justice Sanjib Banerjee has underscored the need to build basic facilities and good infrastructure in the state capital.

Justice Banerjee was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a symposia series to improve mobility in Shillong, during a programme at IIM Shillong on Friday.

Justice Banerjee, in his address, stressed on the importance of making mobility in Shillong a priority.

Stating that Shillong was one of the most beautiful hill stations that he had visited, Justice Banerjee said, “There is urgent need to build basic facilities and good infrastructure, and ensure that Shillong continues to develop at par with other cities of the world.”

Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, who was also part of the programme, stressed on the importance of mobility for development.

He admitted that mobility problem is an issue of major concern due to the unavailability of a good road network, which often precipitates severe traffic congestion.

“Traffic violations, wrongful parking, lack of parking space and burgeoning number of cars are adding to the problem,” Wahlang said, stressing on the need for innovative planning to resolve the issue.

IIM Shillong Director Prof. DP Goyal, on the other hand, expressed happiness that the first step towards resolving the pressing issue was being taken at IIM Shillong.

It may be mentioned that the day saw in-depth discussions on aspects of the blueprint that was presented by all the concerned department heads of the state government.

During the symposia, IIM Shillong and various government departments will work together to create ideas for improving mobility in the state capital.

The second symposium is scheduled for October 19 and will be attended by many stakeholders.