3,159 students of Sharda University receive degrees

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 14: A total of 3,159 students for the batch of 2021-2022 were awarded degrees during the 6th Convocation Ceremony of Sharda University Greater Noida Campus recently.

“On the occasion, 29 PhD degrees, 5 Chancellor’s Gold Medal, 76 Vice Chancellor Gold Medal, 119 Certificate of Merits and 1 AK Gadpayle Medal were awarded in this year’s convocation,” a statement in this regard said.

During the programme, the university also honoured Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas with honorary doctorate degree for his significant contribution in the field of science.

Congratulating the students, Chancellor of Sharda University PK Gupta said, “Convocation has different signification for every student in his life. It is a matter of immense pride for every education institute when the student achieves success in his life. Every day new technologies come in every filed. Therefore, you always keep learning”.

Dr. Vyas, in his address, said, “India has achieved great success in the field of Science and Technology.”

Sharing his advice with students, Dr. Vyas said as changes are taking place in technical fields, similar changes can be seen in the education sector.

“Adopt new ideas, be ready for new learning and always take interest in new areas which will enhance your knowledge,” he said, adding that students should have some knowledge about other courses along with their own courses.

Sharing his ideas, Pro Chancellor of Sharda University YK Gupta said education is one such field which contributes directly to the nation-building.

“In the coming times, India will have lots of opportunities at the global front and you, students, should grab the opportunities which are available to you. A good student is one who makes full use of opportunity,” said Gupta.

The programme was attended by students, parents, teachers, deans et al.