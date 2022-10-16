Advocate found dead under mysterious circumstances in UP

Bahraich, Oct 16 : A 40-year-old advocate was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in the district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Intezaar-ul-Haq.

Haq’s wife has claimed that her husband was murdered.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chaudhary said that the woman, who is a resident of Jameel Colony, informed the police that her husband was found dead lying next to her when she got up in the morning.

Family members of the deceased and his neighbours are being questioned by the police.

A case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. (IANS)