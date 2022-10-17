Halt Subansiri project work till stakeholders are convinced: Assam Trinamool Cong

Guwahati, Oct 17 : Assam Trinamool Congress has asked the Centre and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) authorities to halt work at the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project site till all stakeholders, including residents of the downstream areas of the Subansiri river, are consulted and taken into confidence.

A party delegation, led by Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora, on Monday took stock of the situation at the mega dam project site at Gerukamukh in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

Speaking to mediapersons after the visit, Bora observed that the NHPC authorities needed to halt construction work at the mega dam immediately and ensure that the interests of the people living in the downstream areas are protected before resuming work.

“We demand protection against the possible losses (adverse impact of the water released from the dam once power generation starts) in the downstream areas of the NHPC project. Before power generation, the authorities have to allay all fears and apprehensions of the people and convince stakeholders, also comprising civil society groups and political parties, that life and property of people would be protected once power generation starts,” Bora said.

Moreover, the state Trinamool Congress chief said the NHPC authorities must align their work processes and techniques with the recommendations of an expert panel.

“Experts need to visit the site and assess whether the construction techniques adhered to there are proper and that the project, if operational, is safe for people living in the downstream areas,” Bora said.

The state party president warned that the protests by people, pressure groups and parties would continue if public safety and quality of construction work was compromised.

It may be mentioned that last month, a guard wall at the powerhouse of the project along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border collapsed owing to rising water level in the Subansiri river.

Work on the hydroelectric project began back in 2006 but stopped in 2011 following protests amid fears of ecological damage and loss of livelihoods. Construction resumed during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

In the past, various geological and hydrological experts had underlined the threat to areas downstream of the NHPC project.