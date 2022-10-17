Poems, short stories presented during writers’ meet

Tura, Oct 17: The Two- Day Regional Writers’ Meet organized by the A·chik Literature Society, Tura in collaboration with the Department of Garo, NEHU Tura campus, Tura concluded at the seminar hall of Don Bosco College of Teacher Education here.

The writers meet, which began on October 14 was inaugurated by Dr. (Fr) Zacharias George, the Principal of Don Bosco College of Teacher Education, Tura as the chief guest. In his address the chief guest expressed his appreciation for providing a platform for creative writing among all sections of people especially the youth, to bring forth fresh writers to promote Garo language and literature.

Over a 100 participants joined the programme on October 14 to read their poems in the vernacular. On the second day prose fiction, drama and poetry were read by more than one hundred participants. Veteran writer and poet Kroshnil D. Sangma presented his article on the rights of both sons and daughters in the society in respect of their marriage and another article on a valuable Garo custom. The poems of Mirthnarch K. Marak, a Rtd. MCS officer were on maintaining social cohesion and celebration of the natural resources and richness of Garo Hills. Crystal Cornelious D. Marak, Secretary of ALS presented his poem dedicated to his departed friend during the pandemic and the poem of Colnat B. Marak, Joint Secretary, ALS, poem was on the encouragement to the youths to achieve success in their lives.

Prof. Caroline R. Marak, Dr. Rosa Mary Ch. Sangma, Bilnang K. Sangma, Assistant Professor of Williamnagar College presented their short stories, while Venybirthseng Ch. Marak, Faculty, ICFAI University, Tura, gave a talk on the myths of paddy common to many tribes of North-East India and the idea of exploring river systems and other features of the land that we live in.