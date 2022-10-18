Meghalaya Junior Girls and Mizoram Junior Boys teams during a photo session after winning their respective matches at the 72nd Junior Nationals Northeast Zonal Basketball Championship at the NEIGRIHMS Indoor

Basketball Court, in the city, on Monday. Meghalaya defeated Assam 59-56 while Mizoram beat Nagaland

76-30. Both teams have qualified for the nationals. Meghalaya Boys, meanwhile, failed to qualify after

losing to third-placed Assam 61-76, who have also made it to the national championship.