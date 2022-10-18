DU to release first cut off list for UG admissions

Registered candidates can check the list on DU’s official website and can accept the allotted seat from October 19 to October 21. The various colleges affiliated with DU can verify and accept the online applications from October 19 to October 22.

The seats awarded on the basis of the first merit list can be accepted till 5 p.m. on October 21. The process of document verification will end on October 22 and candidates will be given time till 5 p.m. on October 24 to make the payment.

The vacant seats for round 2 will be released on October 25 and the second merit list will be released on October 30. The third merit list will be released on November 10.

After the merit list of the last phase, online fees can be paid in the last round till November 26.

This time the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS) has been constituted for admissions in the UG programmes of DU. The second phase of the system began on September 26 and ended on October 10.

On the basis of CUET (UG) exam candidates successfully completed their application process through the CSAS portal starting from September 12 in the first stage, and chose the courses and colleges of their choice in the second stage. The students will get admission in their preferred colleges and courses if their names appear in the merit lists decided there. This year, DU affiliated colleges will have three phases of admission, said DU officials.