Here’s a peek into The Hills Festival’s line-up of artistes

SHILLONG, Oct 17: Some of the biggest musical talents, from international as well as national to home-grown favourites — Bloodywood, Taba Chake, Yung Raja, Hanumankind, Featherheads, Trance Effect, DBryn, Da Minot and more — will set the venue at Lum ‘Er Pyngngad, Umbir, in Ri-Bhoi, on fire when the two-day musical extravaganza called The Hills Festival begins on November 4.

Although a sneak peek into the artiste line-up is available, the headline act is yet to be announced.

Besides music, the festival will welcome visitors with extraordinary culinary surprises — the team at The Hills Festival has announced ‘The Forage Aisle’ featuring famous Indian Chef Thomas Zacharias aka Chef TZac.

The Forage Aisle is a special layout of indigenous forage and the local wild edibles from Meghalaya which will host a culinary exchange between Chef TZac and local chefs. The chefs will come together and share stories and ideas while curating interesting dishes along the way.

And also there will be ‘The Pig-Out Affair’, a community cook-out producing pork dishes distinct from their tradition and culture.

In any outdoor feasting in the state, pork is a dish that is symbolic of a community celebration. The Pig-Out Affair is much more than just a platter of pork dishes but a get-together of communities, instilling a sense of belonging through food.

Entering its third exciting season, The Hills Festival is organized by HYPE – Helping Young People Entertainment, Meghalaya.

The festival is also supported by Meghalaya Tourism.