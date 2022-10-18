NEHU to host 3-day film fest

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong will host a three-day film festival starting Tuesday which will also include ‘MIFF in Meghalaya,’ a non-competitive documentary, short & animation film festival-cum-master classes; it is likely to steal the show during the event.

The festival will be organised by the Films Division, Government of India, and Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, NEHU.

The event will be held at the Auditorium of U Kiang Nangbah Guest House (Old Guest House), NEHU, Shillong.

During the festival, a total number of 23 films of the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short & Animation Films (MIFF) will be screened, a statement issued here said. Films will be shown mostly from India and a few films from other countries as well.

MIFF in Meghalaya is a festival of award-winning films from the ‘Mumbai International Film Festival for documentary, short and animation,’ which is held biennially at the financial capital of our country.

The film festival aims to inspire festival attendees as well as broaden the boundaries of knowledge among NEHU students as well as film lovers and film enthusiasts of Meghalaya.

The MIFF, which started out as the Bombay International Cinema Festival (BIFF) in 1990, has developed into one of the most important global festivals for the documentary film movement. The previous iterations were huge triumphs, and MIFF is now regarded as one of the world’s best-organised international festivals.

It is compared favourably to esteemed international film festivals like those held in Leipzig, Berlin, Oberhausen, Cracow, and Tampere, among others. However, MIFF has an advantage over other festivals because it offers out the most cash prizes — a total of about Rs 6.35 million — of any event, in addition to keepsakes like golden and silver conches for exceptional movies.

Every festival edition features participation from, on average, between 35-49 different nations, which provides a venue for meeting, interacting, and idea sharing among documentary filmmakers.

The festival draws the best films produced worldwide on a variety of issues.

Numerous well-known international directors, like Werner Kobe, Krzysztof Zanussi, Peter Wintonik, and others, have served on the festival’s jury or as participants in the past.

In addition to short animations and in-depth documentaries, MIFF presents a variety of well-regarded films from India and elsewhere in retrospectives and special packages.

“MIFF in MEGHALAYA” will showcase some of the finest cinematic works realized in the past few years throughout the world. An Essay of Rain directed by Nagraj Manjule, will be screened as the opening film.