Two aspirants for BJP ticket from North Shillong

SHILLONG, Oct 17: Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state which are due in less than four months, a minor competition is being witnessed in the state BJP with two aspirants engaged in an internal competition to bag the party ticket for the North Shillong seat.

Retired senior police officer Mariahom Kharkrang, a new entrant to the party, is engaged in a contest with Michael Kharsyntiew, a primary member of the party, to bag the ticket.

Kharsyntiew had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Mawhati and is now gearing up to try his luck from North Shillong.

While it is unclear who the party will chose, Kharkrang seems to be the frontrunner given that he was elected member of the BJP state executive committee and named as spokesperson soon after joining the party.

Meanwhile, a party official said that the BJP is yet to begin the process of receiving applications from the ticket aspirants. Asked further, the BJP official said the process will begin in a month’s time.