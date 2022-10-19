Karim Benzema, Alexia Putellas win Ballon d’Or

PARIS, Oct 18: Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles.

Spanish player Alexia Putellas on Monday won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona.

Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times for Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equaled Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema, at 34, became the oldest winner since the first recipient in 1956, Stanley Matthews. “Age is just a number for me,” he said.

Putellas scored 42 goals and delivered 22 assists last season. She became the first player to win the award twice. (AP)