M’laya beat Nagaland by nine wickets

Shillong, Oct 18: Meghalaya secured a convincing nine-wicket win over Nagaland in their Senior Women’s T20 Trophy match in Bangalore, on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, Nagaland were restricted to 112/5, with Ajima Sangma starring with figures of 3/34 with the ball. Rubi Chettri bowled an economical spell of three overs for three runs while picking up a wicket, while Debasmita Dutta claimed 1/19.

In the chase, Sejal Raut and Dutta batted brilliantly together for an opening wicket stand of 74 before Dutta was dismissed for 29 from 27 deliveries. Raut carried on until bad weather struck. Meghalaya were on 82/1, ahead of the revised target of 79 and were declared winners. Raut was unbeaten on 49 from 37 balls.

Meghalaya next meet Mizoram on Thursday.