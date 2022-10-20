Windies, Ireland keep Super 12 hopes alive

Hobart, Oct 19: West Indies kept alive their hopes of reaching the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup with a comfortable 31-run win over Zimbabwe here on Wednesday.

Described as a must-win game by skipper Nicholas Pooran after their shock defeat to Scotland, West Indies posted 153 for seven after opting to bat first at the Bellerive Oval.

The total proved to be enough as the West Indies packed off Zimbabwe for 122 in 18.2 overs, with pacer Alzarri Joseph picking for four wickets for 16 runs in his full quota of four overs.

The seasoned Jason Holder also shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 12 runs in 3.2 overs.

Opener Johnson Charles top-scored for the West Indies with a knock of 45 in 36 balls. Charles came into the line-up in place of Brandon King, who is unwell.

There were useful contributions from Rovman Powell (28) and Akeal Hosein (23 not out).

Sikandar Raza was the most successful bowler for Zimbabwe, finishing with figures of 3/19 in four overs.

In their chase, Zimbabwe were off to a flyer but lost their way after scoring 55 runs in the six powerplay overs, losing wickets at regular intervals.

Following the West Indies’ victory, Group B has become wide open, with all four teams currently on two points each.

Earlier, Curtis Campher struck his maiden half-century after a fine show with the ball to guide Ireland to a six-wicket win over Scotland and keep their T20 World Cup Super 12 stage hopes alive.

Campher bailed out Ireland from a spot of bother while chasing a challenging 177-run target and took his side home with one over to spare in the first round Group B match.

In trouble at 61 for 4 in the 10th over, Campher (72*) joined hands with George Dockrell (39*) as the duo shared 119 runs for the unbroken fifth-wicket stand to chase down the target comfortably in the end.

Lorcan Tucker (20), captain Andy Balbarinie (14) and Harry Tector (14) were the other notable scorers.

Campher’s exploits with the bat came after the all-rounder turned out to be the pick of bowlers for Ireland with figures of 2/9 from his two overs of right-arm medium fast bowling.

Earlier, Michael Jones also hit his maiden T20I fifty, a blazing 55-ball 86, to power Scotland to 176 for 5.

Captain Richie Berrington (37), Matthew Cross (28) and Michael Leask (17*) also played useful hands for the Scots.

Besides Campher’s heroics, Mark Adair (1/23) and Josh Little (1/30) scalped a wicket each for the Irishmen.

Ireland will take on the West Indies in their last first round match on Friday, while Scotland will be up against Zimbabwe. (PTI)